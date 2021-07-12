Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Pakistan extends travel restrictions on int’l passengers till July 31

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has notified the extension in travel restrictions till July 31 on international inbound passengers from Category C countries, ARY News reported on Monday.

The aviation authority issued a notification regarding the extension of travel restrictions on international inbound travellers in Pakistan till July 31. However, Pakistanis have been exempted from the travel restrictions to take flights to return to the country without getting any special permission.

According to the notification, the nationals will possess a valid negative PCR test report conducted within the period of 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan, whereas, they will undergo mandatory RAT tests for the detection of novel coronavirus upon their arrival at the country’s airports.

Twenty-six (26) countries are included in the revised Category C list that include India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, South Africa and others.

On June 29, CAA had notified fresh travel restrictions for inbound passengers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new standard operating procedures (SOPs) had been issued by the Director Air Transport department of CAA according to which all Pakistani nationals may return country from Category C countries up to July 15.

