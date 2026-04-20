ISLAMABAD: The Power Division of Pakistan has warned of a potential surge in electricity shortages as rising temperatures drive up demand across the country.

In a formal letter to the Petroleum Division of Pakistan, officials from the Power Division have requested the urgent supply of 400 MMCFD per day of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to boost power generation.

The move comes as authorities scramble to manage increased electricity consumption during the ongoing heatwave.

According to sources, the Power Division cautioned that failure to immediately activate LNG-based power plants could lead to an uncontrollable electricity shortfall. These plants have the capacity to generate up to 6,000 megawatts of electricity.

Sources further revealed that K-Electric has also informed the government of its LNG requirements.

It was made clear in the letter that the supply of LNG is inevitable. Officials say LNG is currently a more cost-effective option for electricity generation compared with diesel and furnace oil.

Without adequate LNG supplies, reliance on more expensive fuels is expected to rise, potentially increasing costs for consumers through monthly fuel price adjustments.

The Power Division has also shared forecasts for electricity demand and supply in the coming weeks.

The Petroleum Division has been asked to make immediate arrangements for additional LNG cargoes from Qatar to address the gas shortfall and help avert a major load-shedding crisis.