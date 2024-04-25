Pakistan faces shortage of life-saving drugs

Pakistan is again facing shortage of essential medicines, including life-saving drugs, causing stress for patients and citizens, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to drug inspectors’ revelations, Karachi, Islamabad is affected by shortage of key medicines, including vaccines, insulin for diabetes management, epilepsy drugs and several other products.

Additionally, medicines for blood pressure control and other life-saving drugs are being sold at exorbitant prices in the black market. The shortage is causing serious problems for patients and citizens.

Secretary Drug Quality Control Board Sindh Syed Adnan Rizvi ordered the drug inspectors to survey medicines availability in the market.

On the other hand, more than 30 important medicines are in shortage in the Islamabad and adjoining areas markets.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan reacting to the reports claimed there might be supply-chain issues and ruled out shortage of the medicines.

The authorities claimed that insulin is available in large quantities and issues of medicines availability might be affected due to the supply chain.

In November 2023, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) launched a crackdown against the artificial shortage of life-saving medicines. However, despite the action, the illegal sale of essential medicines continued.