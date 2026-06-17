Pakistan facilitates repatriation of 30 Iranians, says Ishaq Dar

Pakistan has facilitated the repatriation of 30 Iranian nationals, including eight fishermen, announced Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday.

Dar in his post on X, stated that the eight Iranian fishermen had previously been rescued by a British vessel. The group being repatriated also includes 22 crew members of the vessel Leonore/ Davina, whose release was secured through Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts.

“We remain in close coordination with the Iranian, US and UK authorities to ensure the safe transit and early return of our Iranian brethren to their homeland. Pakistan remains committed to humanitarian cooperation and to extending every possible assistance to our Iranian brothers.”

Pakistan is pleased to facilitate the repatriation of 30 Iranian nationals. This includes 8 Iranian fishermen rescued at sea by the British vessel MMA Valour after their boat ran aground, and 22 Iranian crew members from the vessel Lenore/Davina, recently interdicted by US… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) June 17, 2026

Separately on Wednesday, Dar held a telephone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X.

According to the statement, the two sides exchanged views on recent understandings reached between the United States and Iran, as well as the upcoming Memorandum of Understanding in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, scheduled for Friday.

They also discussed preparations for the forthcoming Regional Four (R-4) Foreign Ministers’ meeting later this month.