ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has successfully repatriated 11 Pakistanis and 20 Iranians who were aboard vessels seized on the high seas by the United States.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar shared this information in a post on X today.

Alhamdolillah, I am pleased to share that we have been successful in the repatriation of 11 Pakistani nationals, alongside 20 nationals of our brotherly country Iran, through Singapore, who were aboard vessels seized in the high seas by the United States. All individuals are in… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) May 15, 2026

He said these individuals were repatriated through Singapore and all of them are in good health and high spirits.

The Deputy Prime Minister further said the welfare and well-being of Pakistanis abroad, particularly those in distress, remains the government’s highest priority. He said all individuals have reached Bangkok from Singapore and have already boarded the flight scheduled to reach Islamabad later tonight.

Ishaq Dar said that our Iranian brothers will then be facilitated to return to their homeland.

He also extended his sincere appreciation to Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan as well as the Prime Minister and Government of Singapore for their continued support and engagement throughout this process.

He also thanked Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for reposing trust in Pakistan for the repatriation of our Iranian brethren.

The Deputy Prime Minister extended his gratitude to the Government of the United States, especially Secretary of State Marco Rubio, for close coordination in facilitating the smooth return of 31 Pakistani and Iranian nationals.

He also thanked the Government of Thailand, especially his counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow, for facilitating the transit of these individuals through Bangkok at Pakistan’s request.

Besides, Ishaq Dar extended his heartfelt thanks to colleagues at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the Ministry of Interior, and Pakistan’s Missions in Singapore and Thailand for their timely coordination and dedicated efforts, ensuring the smooth, safe, and successful completion of the repatriation process.