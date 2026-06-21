Pakistan fall short against Bangladesh in Southampton

Pakistan women were restricted to 100 for eight in pursuit of 124 as Bangladesh secured a 23-run win in the 15th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

Pakistan will now take on Australia on 23 June at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh Women lost early wickets. Skipper Fatima Sana struck twice in the second over to deliver a double-wicket maiden, having Dilara Akter caught by Nashra Sundhu for five and trapping Sharmin Akter leg-before for a duck. Tasmia Rubab then removed Juairiya Ferdous for seven to send the top order back in the hut with Bangladesh 13-3 in 4.3 overs.

Captain Nigar Sultana and Sobhana Mostary then rebuilt the innings with a steady 35-run stand. Nigar, who also shared a 24-run stand with Ritu Moni and a 20-run sixth-wicket stand with Shorna Akter, scored 36 off 38 balls before Sadia Iqbal had her caught by Saira Jabeen in the 18th over after Bangladesh had recovered fairly from the earlier setbacks.

Sobhana Mostary struck 22 before falling to Nashra as the scoreboard read 48 for four after 9.4 overs.

Shorna anchored the lower order with an unbeaten 39 off 22 balls striking five fours to lift Bangladesh to 123 for six from their 20 overs. Fatima returned two for 18 from her four overs, while Sadia, Tasmia, Nashra and Tuba Hassan claimed a wicket apiece.

In reply, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui and Gull Feroza added 49 for the opening wicket before Nahida Akter struck twice. Gull fell for 23 off 18 balls aided by four fours, while Muneeba scored 25 off 30 with the help of a six and a four.

Bangladesh squeezed the middle and lower order with their disciplined bowling with Shorna and Sanjida Akter taking three wickets each. Rabeya Khan and Ritu dismissed one batter each as Pakistan fell 23 runs short.