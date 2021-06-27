Pakistan placed on FATF grey list due to Sharifs’ money laundering: Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday claimed that Pakistan will come out of the FATF grey list soon, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Shahbaz Gill said that the country has implemented 26 out of 27 action plans of Financial Action Task Force.

Lashing out at the opposition, he said that FATF had formally placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 due to what he said the PML-N’s money laundering.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had once again raised fingers on FATF’s decision against removing Pakistan from the grey list and said that if it was a technical decision then the country would have been added to the white list.

“Now FATF members and the world has to decide if it is a technical or a politically motivated forum,” he had said while addressing media in Multan.

The foreign minister had said that even FATF members admitted that Pakistan had shown compliance on 26 out of 27 points of the action plan from the anti-money laundering watchdog.