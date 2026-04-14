Finance minister meets Google VP to discuss AI development

Washington: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Tuesday met a Google Vice President to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) development and digital transformation, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a productive meeting with Ambassador Karan Bhatia, Vice President and Global Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google, on the sidelines of the World Bank–IMF Spring Meetings 2026.

During the meeting, the finance minister appreciated Google’s ongoing initiatives in Pakistan, particularly its training and capacity-building programs in the field of AI.

He also commended the company on the landmark development of local assembly of Google Chromebooks in Pakistan and its decision to open an office in the country in July 2026.

The two sides discussed ongoing and new initiatives being pursued by Google in partnership with the Government of Pakistan to promote AI development and its integration across key sectors of the economy, including agriculture and manufacturing.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening collaboration in support of Pakistan’s broader digital transformation agenda.