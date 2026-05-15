Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in first Bangladesh Test

Pakistan cricket team suffered a significant setback in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings after being penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate during the opening Test against Bangladesh.

The ICC fined Pakistan 40 per cent of their match fee and deducted eight WTC points following the offence committed during the Mirpur Test.

As a result of the penalty, Pakistan have slipped to eighth place in the WTC standings with four points, sitting just above West Indies.

Match referee Jeff Crowe imposed the sanction after ruling that Pakistan were eight overs short of the required target once time allowances were taken into account.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time.

Consequently, Pakistan incurred a total fine of 40 per cent.

In addition, Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions states that teams lose one championship point for each over short, leading to an eight-point deduction for Pakistan.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood admitted the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Kumar Dharmasena, along with third umpire Allahuddien Palekar and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel.

The disciplinary blow came shortly after Pakistan suffered a 104-run defeat against Bangladesh in the opening Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.