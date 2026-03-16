90 flights from Pakistan cancelled as Mideast airspace closures disrupt travel

A total of 90 flights have been cancelled at airports across Pakistan due to Middle East airspace closure following US-Israel and Iran war.

As per details, flights to and from Kuwait, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Iraq have been affected due to route closure.

Flights arriving from and departing to Qatar have also been cancelled. According to reports, a total of 1,955 flights have been cancelled over the past 17 days.

Earlier, at Karachi’s airport, 27 flights bound for Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, and Dammam were cancelled. Other cities also experienced cancellations, including 16 flights from Lahore, 22 from Islamabad, 10 from Peshawar, seven from Multan, four from Faisalabad, and two from Sialkot.

However, the situation was slightly better on Saturday when 42 flights to Middle Eastern destinations successfully departed from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Peshawar, Sialkot, and Faisalabad.

In a separate incident, flight G9559 traveling from Multan to Sharjah was forced to return soon after takeoff following reports of an explosion at Dubai Airport. The aircraft later continued its journey after conditions were declared safe.