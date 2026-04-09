Pakistan flights to Middle East resume after US-Iran ceasefire

LAHORE: Flight operations have begun resuming at Pakistan’s airports following the ceasefire between the US and Iran, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Airspace restrictions over Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, and Qatar have been lifted, allowing airlines to restart international flights.

Sources at Lahore Airport reported that flights from Lahore and other cities to Gulf countries have resumed. Airlines have begun preparing new flight schedules to restore normal operations.

From Lahore Airport, nine flights departed to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Bahrain. Additional flights were operated to Doha, Jeddah, Dammam, and Kuwait.

Islamabad Airport also saw eight flights to Gulf destinations. Karachi Airport handled 18 flights, Peshawar six, and Multan four flights to Gulf countries.

Airport authorities cautioned that full restoration of flights will take some time, as several countries still have airspace restrictions in place.

Over the past 40 days, more than 3,000 flights were canceled due to the US-Iran conflict, highlighting the significant disruption caused to international air travel.

US President Donald Trump has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, with Islamabad acting as the venue for negotiations facilitated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Iran confirmed that talks between the US and Iran would begin on Friday in Pakistan.

US Vice President JD Vance will lead a delegation, including special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for discussions with Iranian officials in Pakistan, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The Gulf countries, China and Russia are expected to participate as observers in the truce talks, sources said.

“Iran wants a permanent ceasefire and guarantees for durable peace in the future.”

“China has also played a pivotal role along with Pakistan to convince Iran for the ceasefire,” according to sources.

The government on Wednesday announced a two-day public holiday in the federal capital on April 9 and 10. Following the lead of the federal capital, Rawalpindi district administration has also announced a two-day public holiday for the district.