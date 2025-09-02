India avoids treaty protocol again, notifies Pakistan of flood via high commission

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Water Resources said that India has issued yet another flood warning to Pakistan as the former released more water in the latter’s rivers, ARY News reported.

According to a statement, the ministry said that the Indian High Commission informed Pakistani authorities on Tuesday that a high flood alert has been declared at the Tawi River in Jammu.

The alert indicated a dangerous rise in water levels at the Tawi River, which may result in potential flooding downstream.

Earlier in the day, irrigation sources reported that India has released more water in the Sutlej River, which can be between 2,50,000 to 3,00,000 cusecs.

The water stream released from India’s Pong and Bakhra dams in Sutlej is expected to reach Pakistan within next 48 hours, according to sources.

Read More: Pakistan Floods 2025: LIVE Updates

Indian authorities have informed about the water release from their dams through its high commission in Islamabad, irrigation sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sutlej River has been exceptionally high flood at Ganda Singh Wala Headworks for last one month.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a high alert to districts adjacent to Sutlej after India released more water flowing into Pakistan.

“It has been high flood at India’s Lower Harike and Lower Firozpur,” the PDMA stated.

Pakistan is facing a catastrophic flood crisis in 2025, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces. The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses potentially reaching $50 billion.