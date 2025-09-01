Floods claimed 829 lives, damaged thousands of homes across Pakistan: UN report

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has prepared an initial report on the damage caused by floods in Pakistan and shared it with the Government of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday, citing well-placed sources.

According to the UN report, between June 26 and August 30, the floods resulted in 829 deaths and left 1,116 people injured across Pakistan.

During the same period, the floods damaged 8,975 houses, killed 6,138 livestock, and caused destruction to 655 kilometers of roads and 238 bridges nationwide.

In terms of infrastructure damage, 432 kilometers of roads were affected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 201 kilometers in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 17.6 kilometers of roads were damaged, while in Balochistan the figure stood at 3.6 kilometers. AJK lost 94 bridges, Gilgit-Baltistan 87, KP 52, and Islamabad 3 bridges, the UNOCHA report highlighted.

Livestock losses were also significant: 5,406 animals in KP, 237 in AJK, 231 in Sindh, 121 in Punjab, 67 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 22 in Balochistan.

As for housing, KP recorded 4,659 damaged houses, AJK 2,010, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,253, Balochistan 671, Punjab 226, Sindh 91, and Islamabad 65.

The human toll included 479 deaths and 350 injuries in KP, 191 deaths and 599 injuries in Punjab, 57 deaths and 78 injuries in Sindh, 41 deaths and 52 injuries in Gilgit-Baltistan, 29 deaths and 28 injuries in AJK, 24 deaths and 5 injuries in Balochistan, and 8 deaths with 3 injured in Islamabad.