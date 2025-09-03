KP approves Rs1 billion for flood relief, rehabilitation

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved the release of Rs1 billion for flood relief and rehabilitation efforts, according to an official notification issued by the provincial finance department.

The funds have been allocated in light of the provincial cabinet’s decision taken on August 20, 2025.

As per the notification, the amount will be transferred to the Director Relief, PDMA, under the supplementary grant.

It was further stated that the Rs1 billion relief fund has already been incorporated into the budget for the fiscal year 2025–26.

The finance department asserted that the utilization of funds will be carried out strictly in accordance with the prescribed rules and regulations.

Pakistan’s healthcare infrastructure has suffered major damage due to recent floods, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to a report submitted to the federal government, sources confirm that more than 100 health centers across the country have been affected in the Pakistan floods.

The report states that a total of 104 health facilities sustained damage, with 7 completely destroyed and 97 partially affected.

The worst-hit regions include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3 health centers were completely destroyed, while 2 each in Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan were also reduced to rubble.