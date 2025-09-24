Floods 'severely damage' healthcare infrastructure across Pakistan

Pakistan’s healthcare infrastructure has suffered a major damage due to the countrywide recent floods, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources reveal that the healthcare system continues to suffer extensive damage due to ongoing floods, with a fresh report on the destruction submitted to the government.

According to details, ten more health centers have been damaged nationwide, raising the total number of flood-affected health facilities to 130 across the country.

The worst-hit region is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where 60 health centers have sustained damage.

In Punjab, the number of damaged facilities has risen to 38 after 10 more were affected.

Sindh has reported 25 affected health centers, while seven facilities in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) have also been damaged.

Overall, seven health centers have been completely destroyed and rendered non-functional, while 123 have sustained partial damage.

Of these, KP lost three centers, Sindh two, and GB two to complete destruction.

Reports further indicate that in Punjab, eight health facilities remain inaccessible due to flooding. In addition, 68 Lady Health Workers (LHWs) in KP lost their homes, with 28 houses completely destroyed and 40 partially damaged.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, two health centers were completely destroyed and five partially damaged, with the destroyed facilities now out of service.