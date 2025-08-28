Punjab on high alert as Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej overflow

LAHORE: Pakistan is facing severe flooding as water levels in the rivers Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej continue to rise, prompting flood alerts across Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division, the River Ravi at Shahdara, Punjab has reached a dangerous level with a flow of around 145,000 cusecs, while at Jassar it recorded 152,000 cusecs. The Lahore Commissioner said the peak flow has now passed and the water level is expected to recede, adding that the city remains safe and under control.

In the River Chenab, an extremely high flood has been reported at Khanki and Qadirabad barrages with water flows reaching 859,000 and 996,000 cusecs respectively. At Head Marala, the flow is around 191,000 cusecs. Authorities have warned nearby areas to remain vigilant as the situation remains critical.

The River Sutlej is also in high flood at multiple points. At Ganda Singh Wala, the inflow is around 261,000 cusecs, while at Head Sulemanki it is 109,000 cusecs. In Chishtian, six protective embankments have broken due to the strong current, flooding more than 300 villages and destroying crops over 7,000 acres.

Local farmers have built an eight-kilometre-long embankment to protect homes, but officials warn that if it fails, up to 20,000 houses could be at risk.

In Bahawalnagar, the situation has worsened with over 105 villages affected and around 150,000 people hit by the floods. Nearly 90,000 residents have been forced to leave their homes, while many areas remain cut off. Fast water flow has also damaged temporary bunds, washing away houses and standing crops.

The district administrations, Rescue 1122 teams and Pakistan Army are working to move people and livestock to safer places. Relief camps have been set up and emergency services are on high alert. Officials confirm that more than 2,500 people and 1,700 animals have been relocated in some areas.

Authorities fear that the Pakistan floods may continue to worsen in the next 24 hours as water inflows remain high, especially in the Sutlej belt. The government has urged residents in low-lying areas to evacuate and follow safety instructions as rescue operations continue.

