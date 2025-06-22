Pakistan FM condemns aggression against Iran

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar Sunday, reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of Israeli aggression against Iran and called for accountability of Israel’s illegitimate actions.

Ishaq Dar in a statement said that double standards come to full display when it came to the matter of Israel.

He said this aggression has posed serious threat to the regional security and the world.

These attacks are blatant violation of the international law, Pakistan’s foreign minister said and expressed concern over escalation in the Middle East.

“Unfortunately, the UN Security Council seems to be paralyzed over the matter,” he said. He urged that ” this immunity to Israel should now come to an end”.

Israeli aggression represented a dangerous escalation and a serious threat to peace and stability, not only for the region, but the wider world as well, he added.