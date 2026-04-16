Pakistan FO says no date finalised for US-Iran talks

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has stated that no official date has yet been finalised for second round of ceasefire talks between Iran and United States.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said so far, no confirmed schedule has emerged regarding the negotiations, emphasising that discussions are proceeding in a highly confidential and trust-based environment.

The Foreign Office praised the role of Pakistani media, noting that it has demonstrated responsibility and restraint while covering the sensitive developments.

Referring to recent diplomatic engagements, the spokesperson said that the visit of Iran’s Chief of Defence Forces and the Prime Minister’s engagements are part of Pakistan’s broader efforts to promote peace in the region. The office declined to comment on the positions of the parties involved in the Tehran talks.

It was further stated that Pakistan’s role as a mediator reflects the trust placed in it by the concerned parties, urging the media to avoid speculation on such sensitive matters.

The spokesperson also reaffirmed that Pakistan shares deep and historic ties with United Arab Emirates.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson categorically rejected India’s so called delimitation process in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including any provisions related to Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He said the whole process is illegal, politically grandstanding and devoid of any legal value.

He said such exercises are nothing but an attempt to alter the demographic and political structure of the region and to further disenfranchise the Kashmiri people. He said India has no legal authority to redefine any part of the territory of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir whose final disposition is to be determined in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.