‘Pakistan focused on increasing exports to ensure productivity-led growth’

KARACHI: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb says all the sectors of GDP will be brought under the tax net to stabilize the national economy.

Addressing a pre-budget seminar arranged by Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Karachi on Wednesday, he said the national economy has been put on the right trajectory.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said significant reduction in inflation and policy rate has been achieved due to prudent economic policies.

He said the current account deficit has been controlled.

The Finance Minister assured that recommendations of the business community will be reviewed and incorporated in the next budget.

He said that the consultations on the next budget have been underway with business community.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said government is focused on increasing exports to ensure productivity-led growth.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Aurangzeb, while speaking at Pakistan Conference 2025 at Harvard University, highlighted the opportunities in Pakistan’s rich mineral resources.

“After inheriting an economy facing significant challenges—from contracting GDP to depleting reserves—we have stabilized the fundamentals, restored confidence, and reignited growth,” he said at the conference titled “Bridging Divides, Building Tomorrow: Pakistan’s Path to Inclusive Growth and Governance.”

The Pakistan Conference is an annual flagship event that brings together policymakers, academics, business leaders, and students to discuss Pakistan’s economic, political, and social trajectory, according to press release issued by finance ministry here Monday.

Organized by Harvard students with support from university research centers, the event is the largest student-led conference on Pakistan in the United States. The conference serves as a vital forum to advance collaborative solutions, promote global engagement, and showcase the creativity and resilience of the Pakistani people.

Aurangzeb highlighted key achievements including a historic reduction in inflation to 0.7%, the lowest in 60 years; foreign exchange reserves doubled; a 3% currency appreciation; and a current account surplus exceeding $1 billion in March 2025.