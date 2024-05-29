Pakistan Football League collaborates with Spain’s Atletico de Madrid Club

Representatives of Spanish Club Atletico de Madrid are thrilled to attend launching ceremony of the Pakistan Football League (PFL).

Atlético de Madrid Academy Manager Adolfo Guerrero Gunther in a statement said that they are thrilled to have been invited to the unveiling of PFL and to be back again to Pakistan.

“It (Pakistan) is a huge market full of opportunities, where we wish to explore different possibilities to develop the Academy programs,” he added.

The Pakistan Football League is being unveiled in a ground-breaking ceremony Lahore on 4 June 2024, followed by a series of farewell dinners in each city celebrating its success with VVIPs and celebrities before send off by the British Deputy High Commissioner who will host a farewell sendoff reception in Karachi on June 5.

Spanish Club Atletico de Madrid had also deployed its International Academy Project in Lahore from 2016 to 2020 as part of its strategic international expansion plan.

The Pakistan Football League (PFL) is set to be launched in Lahore on June 4 as English football legend Michael Owen has been appointed as Ambassador of the league.

Michael Owen will be the chief guest at the PFL launching ceremony, accompanied by a delegation of around 25 foreign guests, including Mike Farnan, CEO of Redstrike; SL Benfica’s Davide Gomes and Luis Miguel de Sousa Santos Reis; and renowned football analyst Mike Alison.

