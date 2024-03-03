Pakistan football team player dies in traffic accident

SWABI: Pakistan Under-19 football team player Farhan Khan died in a traffic accident in Swabi on Saturday.

According to the details, the incident took place on Jehangira Road in Swabi where Farhan Khan riding a motorcycle was hit by a speeding vehicle suddenly.

According to media reports, the wounded Farhan Khan remained on the road, waiting for an ambulance. He was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Swabi but succumbed to his injuries.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic death of the young player. In a post on social media, the PFF said, “In profound sorrow, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved U-19 Pakistan Football Team and Air Force player, Farhan Khan”

The PFF added that Farhan Khan’s spirit on and off the field will be remembered forever. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” it added.