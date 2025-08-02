Pakistan forecasts another spell of rain starting August 4

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast another spell of moonsoon rain-wind/thundershowers expected to impact large parts of the country starting August 4.

According to the PMD, weak monsoon currents are currently affecting the upper and central parts of the country, with intensity likely to increase by August 4, 2025.

Additionally, a westerly wave is expected to strengthen by August 5, further intensifying rain-producing systems across vulnerable areas.

In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, scattered rain with isolated heavy downpours is expected from August 4 to 7, raising concerns over potential flash floods and landslides, particularly in mountainous regions such as Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Neelum Valley, Diamir, Skardu, and Gilgit.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is also bracing for a fresh wave of monsoon activity, with districts including Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, and Dera Ismail Khan likely to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by wind and thunderstorms between August 4 and 7.

Islamabad and the cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Murree, and Sialkot, are expected to receive intense rainfall, with a high risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas.

Southern Punjab districts, including Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan, may also be affected by August 6.

Meanwhile, most areas of Sindh and Balochistan will continue to experience hot and humid weather, with isolated showers expected in coastal Sindh and northeastern/southern Balochistan, including Khuzdar, Barkhan, and Zhob on August 6.

The Met Office has issued a cautionary advisory, warning that heavy rains may lead to flash flooding in local streams and nullahs, especially in KP, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and the hilly areas of Murree and Galliyat. The potential for landslides, road blockages, and damage to vulnerable infrastructure such as kacha houses and billboards remains high.

This forecast follows a series of intense monsoon spells that have already caused significant damage to infrastructure and resulted in the loss of lives across multiple regions.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) remain on high alert to respond to any emerging emergencies.