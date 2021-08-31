Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent attempt by the Houthi militants to target Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, which was intercepted by the coalition forces, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said on Tuesday, “Unfortunately the incident caused several injuries and damage to a civilian plane. We wish speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.”

“We call for immediate cessation of these attacks that violate the international law and threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region.”

He added that Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.