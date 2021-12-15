Pakistan reports four COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported as many as 370 new cases of COVID-19 while four more people died of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 28,843 samples were tested, out of which 370 turned out to be positive. The nationwide tally of confirmed infections has climbed to 1,289,913.

Statistics 15 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,609

Positive Cases: 370

Positivity %: 0.82%

Deaths : 4

Patients on Critical Care: 706 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 15, 2021

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.82 per cent, the country’s nerve centre for Covid response said.

The death toll rose to 28,843 after three more people died of the viral disease. The number of critical patients of Covid has come down to 706.

Read more: Covid Omicron variant spreads faster and weakens jabs: WHO

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced that Pakistanis living in Category C countries can return to the homeland until December 31.

On December 6, the NCOC had slapped a complete ban on inbound travel of Category C countries amid the threat of the potential spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The country’s top platform overseeing coronavirus response reviewed the prevailing Covid situation across the globe and revised the air travel policy for the Cat C list.

