Pakistan fully vaccinates 100mn people against COVID: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Sunday shared that in a major milestone, Pakistan has fully vaccinated 100 million of its population, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his Twitter handle, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head said that a major milestone has been reached in the national vaccination drive with 100 million Pakistanis are now fully vaccinated.

“More than 127 million have [received] atleast one dose. We are very close to achieving vaccination of all eligible citizens,” Asad Umar said.

Major milestone reached in national vaccination drive. 100 million Pakistani’s are now fully vaccinated. More than 127 million have recieved atleast one dose. We are very close to achieving vaccination of all eligible citizens — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 6, 2022

Rapid vaccination in the country has led to a decline in COVID cases in the country.

The Covid-19 claimed the lives of seven more people in Pakistan, pushing the death toll to 30,265 during the last 24 hours.

The data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Pakistan continued to report a downward trend in the new pandemic infections and logged 755 fresh cases of the pandemic during the past 24 hours. As many as 37,661 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate remained 2 per cent. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country has dropped to 821.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 26,646,219 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 37,661tests during the past 24 hours.

1,454,382 people have got their health back including 886 in a single day in Pakistan. The country has inoculated total doses of 215,539,999 since the start of the vaccination process.

As many as 99,292,129 people have received both doses of the vaccine, while 4,512,786 people have received booster shots.

