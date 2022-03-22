Pakistan fully vaccinates 71pc of its population against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has fully vaccinated 71 per cent of its population against Covid-19, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter said Islamabad remains on top of the list with 89 pc of its population vaccinated against the pandemic, while Punjab and Sindh remain 2nd and 3rd with 80pc and 64 per cent vaccination ratio.

As many as 59 per cent of the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has received both doses of the vaccine against Coivd-19, while Balochistan has vaccinated 58 per cent of its population so far.

They say 143,109,050 number is eligible for the vaccination, while 128,074,138 have received the first dose of the vaccination.

101,881,176 Pakistanis have received both doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, as many as 228 fresh cases of the Covid-19 pandemic surfaced in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, according to the government’s database.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said two more people succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 30,333.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has reached 1,522,419 after the addition of 228 new infections.

