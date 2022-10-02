Pakistan fully vaccinates 94pc of its population against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s 94 per cent population has been vaccinated against Covid-19, ARY News reported, quoting well-informed sources.

Sources privy to the matter said Sindh remains on top of the list with almost 100 pc of its eligible population vaccinated against the pandemic, while Islamabad and Punjab remain 2nd and 3rd with 92pc and 91 per cent vaccination ratio.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has vaccinated 72pc and Balochistan has vaccinated 60pc of the population. Gilgit Baltistan has vaccinated 65 per cent of its eligible population against Covid-19.

Sources further say 14,31,90,050 people are eligible for the vaccination against Covid-19 from which 12,76,81,157 people have been vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 39 new cases of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, surging the total number of cases to 1,572,112.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), one death was registered during last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,619.

Pakistan has conducted 10,371 tests in the past 24 hours and the COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.38 percent.

