ECP plans to invite int’l observers for upcoming general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday penned down a letter to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), seeking to invite international observers for upcoming general elections.

In the letter to Foreign Office, the election commission said that it wanted to invite international observers under section 238 of the Election Act.

“The ECP ensures the participation of international observers for the transparency of the general elections”, the letter stated, urging the Foreign Office to provide the list of organisations of foreign observers.

The letter noted that Secretary election commission has summoned a meeting regarding the participation of observers in polls. “The Foreign Office will be informed about the meeting”, it added.

The decision to international observers was taken at a meeting of the Commission in Islamabad with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair.

It was also decided to expedite process of cases of those international observers who have already made request to observe the electoral process.

The Commission also directed to convene Inter Ministerial Meeting on 16th of this month in which a course of action will be decided on this issue.

The Election Commission accorded approval to the code of conduct for International Observers and also allowed to publish it on priority basis.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024.

“The final delimitation list will be published on November 30,” said ECP, adding that general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024 following the 54-day election schedule.

The electoral body was under immense pressure from the political parties regarding the announcement of the election date.