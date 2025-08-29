Pakistan, Germany reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of strengthening Pakistan-Germany relations and bilateral cooperation between both nations, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar had a telephonic conversation with German Foreign Minister Dr. Johann Wadephul on Wednesday night, ARY News reported.

The discussion aimed to reaffirm both nations’ commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation across different sectors of mutual interest.

During the telephonic discussion, both leaders stressed the importance of unwavering mutual support and strategies to foster Pakistan-Germany relations. Additionally, methods to improve economic, diplomatic, and regional collaboration were also discussed, with a mutual focus on enhancing stability and development.

In the conversation on regional developments, both leaders also showed interest in maintaining open channels for geopolitical discussion.

This move is part of Pakistan’s efforts to foster bilateral cooperation with other countries, following recent talks with Egypt, Algeria, and other members of the OIC.

This renewed effort shows that Islamabad wants to build stronger relationships with countries around the world, especially in Europe, by using friendly talks and working together.

Earlier in Islamabad, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a meeting with Belarusian Interior Minister in Islamabad to facilitate skilled Pakistani individuals to work in Belarus.

This agreement will open new employment opportunities for Pakistani professionals and extend people-to-people ties.

The MoU signing followed a welcome ceremony by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, presented to a Belarus high-level delegation led by their Interior Minister, Aleksandr Lukashenko, during their recent visit to Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that Pakistan and Belarus are improving their relationship by the passage of time, supported by mutual respect and growing cooperation

Both sides expressed a mutual desire to work together in different sectors, such as trade, technology, education, and internal security.

The meeting reflects a broader strategic intent not only to strengthen Pakistan-Belarus relations but also to transform diplomatic goodwill into actionable partnerships.