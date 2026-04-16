Pakistan receives $2bln Saudi inflow, confirms SBP

Saudi Arabia has extended financial support to Pakistan by depositing $2 billion into the account of the State Bank of Pakistan, the central bank confirmed on Thursday.

A day earlier, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced that Saudi Arabia has committed $3 billion in additional financial support for Pakistan, with disbursement expected next week.

He further stated that the existing $5 billion Saudi deposit would no longer remain subject to the earlier annual rollover arrangement and would instead be extended for a longer period.

The finance minister made the announcement while speaking to members of the media in Washington, D.C., on the sidelines of the World Bank–IMF Spring Meetings 2026. He also shared key details regarding Saudi financial support and the government’s broader external financing strategy.

“State Bank of Pakistan has received funds of US$2 billion from Ministry of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the value date of 15April2026,” SBP posted on its X account.

State Bank of Pakistan has received funds of US$2 billion from Ministry of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the value date of 15April2026. — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) April 16, 2026

The funds were transferred on 15 April 2026 as part of ongoing financial assistance from Riyadh aimed at stabilising Pakistan’s economy.

Sources within the Ministry of Finance Pakistan indicated that the deposit is intended to strengthen the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which remain under pressure.

The development comes after Saudi authorities had previously approved a further $3 billion in financial support for Pakistan, signalling continued economic backing from the Kingdom.