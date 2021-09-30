Thursday, September 30, 2021
Pakistan gets first hemp farm to boost ‘Bhang’ production

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry felicitated the Ministry of Science and Technology, especially the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), on the inauguration of Pakistan’s first hemp (Bhang) farm.

The farm is aimed to boost the production of industrial hemp (called Bhang in Urdu) to tap into the multi-billion dollar international cannabidiol (CBD) market.

Taking to the popular microblogging site Twitter today, the minister said it was a matter of great happiness that this important project has moved forward.

Pakistan is set to become a key part of billion of dollars worth of the hemp industry, he added.

Last year in Sept, the federal cabinet had green-lighted the issuance of the first licence for medical and industrial use of hemp leaves.

Fawad, who held the science and technology portfolio at that time, had tweeted: “Cabinet has approved first License for @MinistryofST and PCSIR for industrial and medical use of Hemp, landmark decision ll place Pakistan in billions of USD CBD market…..”

