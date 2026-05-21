Pakistan gifts made-in-Pakistan football to UN

Asim Iftikhar, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, has presented a made-in-Pakistan football as a gift to the UN.

In honor of International Football Day, the Pakistani-manufactured footballs were used in friendly matches between UN diplomats at a ceremony in New York.

Footballs made in Sialkot remain a global symbol of Pakistani craftsmanship, as the city is recognized as a global hub for producing footballs that meet strict FIFA standards. Crucially, this showcase highlighted Pakistani talent and manufacturing at the UN ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Earlier in 2018, Pakistan was a participant in the world’s grand sporting event—the FIFA World Cup—but Pakistanis still had some reason to rejoice.

Almost 200 million Pakistanis felt their presence in the mega event after Pakistan’s famous footballs were used in the World Cup matches.

It was also confirmed by Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Dedov that his country was going to use Pakistan-made footballs for the World Cup matches.