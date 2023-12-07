27.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Pakistan gives assurances to IMF for fresh loan programme

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of the fresh loan programme, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting an official document. 

According to the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Table, Pakistan has assured to increase Pakistan’s foreign reserves to $13.6 billion in FY2024-25 to avail of the new loan programme from the international lender.

Pakistan will seek a rollover of $6.34 billion loan in the next financial year,  while the foreign investment will be jacked up by %1.31 bn, the MEFPT stated.

The sources within the finance ministry stated that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) will help to attract foreign investment during the current fiscal year.

Read more: Pakistan to get another IMF package after Standby Agreement

Earlier it emerged that Pakistan will get another loan package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after completion of the ongoing Standby Agreement.

“Caretaker government has initiated consultations for the next IMF program,” sources said.

The government will likely begin talks with the IMF for the next loan program in current month, according to sources.

The finance ministry officials said that the elected government would move forward the measures agreed by the caretaker government.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.