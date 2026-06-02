Pakistan’s Global Brain Gain

Every time a Pakistani doctor catches a flight to Birmingham, or a young engineer touches down in Toronto, somebody back home calls it a loss. That reading stops at the airport. What is actually happening is the start of a return, not always in person, but in knowledge carried home, expertise shared across a phone call, and goodwill built in a foreign city that no diplomatic mission could have manufactured.

The brain drain idea was always too simple. It imagines people leaving like oil being pumped out and shipped away. That is not how human beings work. A Pakistani professional who spends a decade abroad does not become less Pakistani; the connection runs deeper. The engineer in Berlin learns things no local university could have taught her, and those things come back. The academic in Boston opens research doors in Lahore. The founder who competed in Dubai returns, or stays and connects, bringing capital, credibility, and a network that took years to build. Every skill sharpened abroad finds its way home.

Our own history makes this case better than any theory. Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan worked in Europe before coming back and giving Pakistan something no other Muslim nation has: a nuclear capability built on knowledge he went out and acquired. Dr Abdus Salam did his finest work abroad, yet it was Pakistan’s name on the Nobel Prize in Physics. Professor Atta-ur-Rahman earned his doctorate from Cambridge and returned to reshape higher education as HEC Chairman, becoming one of the most-cited chemists in the world. Dr. Adil Haider reached the top of global trauma medicine at Harvard. Dr Nergis Mavalvala, schooled in Karachi, joined the MIT team that first detected gravitational waves in 2015, confirming Einstein’s century-old prediction, and became the first woman Dean of Science at MIT.

Mahbub ul Haq gave the world the Human Development Index, the measure the United Nations uses to track human progress in every country on earth. None of them represented a drain. Each brought something back.

Pakistan is not alone in this. India did not build its technology industry by keeping people home. It sent them out, watched them succeed in Silicon Valley, and those same people became the investors and connectors who tied India into the global economy. China dispatched students abroad in vast numbers from the 1980s; many returned, and those who stayed became living bridges to Chinese industry and research. South Korea and Taiwan followed the same path. Even the richest nations play this game. American universities are full of European, Japanese, and Australian researchers moving ideas across borders as naturally as breathing. The movement of talent is not a weakness. It is how nations rise.

The digital economy has made all of this faster. A software house in Lahore does not need its diaspora contact to come home; it needs them to send one email introduction to a client in Canada. IT exports hit $3.8 billion in FY2024-25, up 18 per cent on the year before, with annualised figures already past $5 billion. The freelance sector grew 90 per cent in export earnings, reaching $779 million. Pakistan is now the second-largest provider of digital labour in the world, and behind every one of those numbers is a connection a diaspora contact helped make possible.

The money comes too, of course. Every rupee of remittances went somewhere real: a prescription filled, a school fee paid, a family sleeping a little easier. A son in Riyadh is making sure his mother in Gujranwala does not have to worry. A daughter in Manchester is putting her younger brother through university. The motivation is entirely human.

The question now is whether Pakistan builds the structures to make this deliberate rather than accidental. Diaspora networks in medicine, technology, academia, finance, and engineering, connected to hospitals, universities, export bodies, and ministries with real goals and accountability. The Roshan Digital Account showed what happens when a credible channel is created: over $12 billion came in, with more than $6.3 billion put to work locally. That was not charity. It was confidence, and that same confidence can be channelled into institution-building that compounds over decades.

The Pakistani in Jeddah, the one in London, the one in a research lab in Chicago: they did not leave Pakistan behind. They took it with them. They defend their name, open doors, send money home without being asked, and carry a store of knowledge, expertise, and goodwill that belongs just as much to this country as to wherever they stand. Brain drain is the story a nation tells when it has given up. Brain gain is what happens when it decides, firmly, that its people are an asset wherever they are. Pakistan has always had that asset. The opportunity now is to use it properly.