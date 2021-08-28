Saturday, August 28, 2021
type here...
HomeBusiness
Anjum Wahab

Pakistan gold rate moves up

test

KARACHI: The price of gold recorded an increase of Rs900 per tola in Pakistan on Saturday, reported ARY News.

One tola of precious yellow metal now costs Rs110,700, said Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

Likewise, he added, the rate of 10 grams gold rose by Rs742 to Rs94,907.

In the global market, spot gold rose 1.4% to $1,817.21 per ounce, according to Reuters. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.9% at $1,819.50.

Silver rose 2.2% to $24.05 an ounce, heading for its best week since May.

Platinum jumped 3.2% to $1,010.73 an ounce, while palladium climbed 0.8% to $2,411.54.

Anjum Wahab

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.