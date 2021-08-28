Pakistan gold rate moves up

KARACHI: The price of gold recorded an increase of Rs900 per tola in Pakistan on Saturday, reported ARY News.

One tola of precious yellow metal now costs Rs110,700, said Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

Likewise, he added, the rate of 10 grams gold rose by Rs742 to Rs94,907.

In the global market, spot gold rose 1.4% to $1,817.21 per ounce, according to Reuters. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.9% at $1,819.50.

Silver rose 2.2% to $24.05 an ounce, heading for its best week since May.

Platinum jumped 3.2% to $1,010.73 an ounce, while palladium climbed 0.8% to $2,411.54.