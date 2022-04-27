Pakistan got rid of Imran Khan, says Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that Pakistan got rid of Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

While addressing the PML-N Workers’ Convention in Lahore today, Maryam Nawaz said, “Those who are predicting the end of Nawaz Sharif’s politics have seen him being honour despite staying in London, on the other hand, someone sitting in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has been disgraced.”

She said that Nawaz Sharif has just ousted a government from London and soon, he will bury the politics of his rivals.

The PML-N VP further slammed that Imran Khan had promised to construct 5 million houses to the nationals but he has just constructed his own house in Zaman Park.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz withdrew her plea filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the return of her passport so that she could travel abroad to perform Umrah.

A special division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem had taken up the petition earlier today.

Maryam’s withdrawal comes after four benches were formed to hear the petition due to judges recusing themselves one after the other.

Last week, a bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Farooq Haider was hearing the petition when the former remarked that his colleague was not willing to hear the case due to unknown reasons.

