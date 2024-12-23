Govt seeks charter of demands from PTI as first round of talks conculde

ISLAMABAD: The federal government sought a charter of demands from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the maiden round of talks between the two sides concluded in the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the meeting in which the representatives of the government and PTI discussed headways over by the current political situation.

The government committee comprised Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar.

The opposition committee, on the other hand, included Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas. Salman Akram Raja is expected to join the talks shortly.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur could not attend the first round of negotiations due to his engagement in a cabinet meeting.

Additionally, Opposition leader Omar Ayub was also not able to participate in the talks due to his court appearance.

The next meeting will be held on January 2.

‘Negotiation only solution to political issues’

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq welcomed the committee members from both the government and opposition, emphasising the importance of negotiations in strengthening democracy. He stated that the dialogue process is a positive omen and essential for the country’s progress.

“Democracy thrives on negotiations, and the collective efforts of the government and opposition are necessary to address the challenges facing the nation,” the speaker added.

Ayaz Sadiq said that the parliament represents 240 million people of Pakistan and it is the responsibility of public representatives to find solutions to the problems faced by the citizens.

“The country’s economic growth is closely tied to political stability,” he said.

The speaker said that the current situation in the country demands the promotion of political harmony, and the government and opposition must work together to address the pressing issues facing the nation.