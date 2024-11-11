Pakistan govt ‘blocks unregistered VPNs’

The Pakistan government has started blocking unregistered Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in firewall trial, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting well-placed sources.

As per details, the unregistered VPNs have been blocked temporarily for white-listing. The sources within the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) termed unregistered VPNs a ‘security risk’ for Pakistan, as they can be used to access ‘sensitive information.’

PTA has urged businesses—such as IT companies, software houses, freelancers, and banks—to register their IP addresses to ensure continued VPN access and uninterrupted internet services for authorized users. Those registering must provide information about their intended use and specify their business activities.

It is to be noted that the PTA started registration of VPNs in 2010 and so far around 20,500 VPNs have been registered, the sources said.

VPNs are commonly used worldwide to bypass restricted content. In Pakistan, for example, citizens have utilized VPNs to access the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which has been banned for several months.

The Pakistan government has stated that it will not lift the restriction on X unless the platform formally registers in the country.

Earlier, in a move to ensure uninterrupted operations of businesses, including software houses, call centers, freelancers, and foreign missions, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) launched a one-window operation to whitelist IP and VPN registration.