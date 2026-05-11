Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that promoting the Information Technology sector and IT-related exports is among the Pakistan government’s top priorities.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, he said the youth possess immense potential in IT, which should be fully utilized.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed to expedite work on establishing ‘Asaan Khidmat Marakaz’ in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He said efforts should be made in coordination with provincial governments to introduce the same facilities in the provinces as well.

The meeting was informed that the number of household internet connections nationwide increased from 1.9 million in 2024 to 5.10 million this year.

It was informed that Pakistan’s IT exports are expected to reach 4.5 to 4.6 billion dollars in the current fiscal year.

The meeting was informed that fiber connectivity has been provided to government schools and health units in Islamabad, and work on providing free internet hotspots in Islamabad is in the final stages.

On April 1, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met a delegation led by the CEO of VEON Group to discuss digital sector investment and cooperation.

He stated that the government will provide all possible facilitation to investors in the digital operators industry, adding that the successful auction of the 5G spectrum reflects innovation and a clear strategic direction.

The prime minister emphasised that Pakistan is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to promote innovation in IT and attract global investment. He added that the government is taking practical steps, with the support of all relevant institutions, to facilitate international investors.

He further noted that the use of information technology to achieve a cashless economy remains a key priority.