Govt holds back resignations of Sunni Ittehad Council members from NA committees

ISLAMABAD: The federal government of Pakistan has decided not to immediately accept the resignations of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) members from the National Assembly’s standing committees, ARY News reported quoting sources

According to sources, the government has requested the Speaker of the National Assembly not to accept the opposition members’ resignations right away.

Efforts are underway to convince Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to remain part of the parliamentary system. The government has also established contact with PTI’s parliamentary leadership, urging them to reconsider the policy of resignations and continue their role within parliament and committees.

“The government has requested the opposition to play its role while remaining in parliament and committees,” sources added.

The government has also extended an offer to PTI for renewed dialogue, stressing that all political issues can only be resolved through negotiations.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly Ali Muhammad Khan resigned from the Standing Committee on Human Rights and the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs in compliance with the directives of the party’s founder, Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Ali Muhammad Khan submitted his resignation to the Speaker’s Office.

Similarly, MNA Adil Bazai has also tendered his resignation from all parliamentary committees. Bazai was a member of the Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, the Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, as well as the Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications.

“I am resigning from all committees on the directives of the party’s founding chairman,” Adil Bazai stated.

Similarly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Junaid Akbar submitted his resignation from the position of Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee to Aamir Dogar, the party’s Chief Whip in the National Assembly.

Junaid Akbar maintained that he has resigned from both the chairmanship of the PAC and the Energy Committee, following the directives of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Junaid Akbar also mentioned that PTI MNA Suhail Sultan resigned from his positions in the standing committees as well. Suhail Sultan stepped down from the Law & Justice, Water Resources, and SAFRON committees.