Govt increases petroleum levy

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government has jacked up the levy on petroleum products, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the petroleum levy on petrol has been increased by Rs8.02 per liter, bringing the total levy on petrol to Rs78.02 per liter.

The levy on high-speed diesel has been raised by Rs7.01 per liter, taking it to Rs77.01 per liter.

For kerosene oil, the petroleum levy has been increased by Rs7.99 per liter, making the total levy Rs18.95 per liter.

The petroleum levy on light diesel oil has been hiked by Rs7.62 per liter, reaching Rs15.37 per liter.

Additionally, the levy on HOBC (High Octane Blending Component) has also been raised by Rs8.02 per liter, taking the total to Rs78.02 per liter.

Read more: ‘Govt to use oil price savings for N-25 upgrade, Balochistan uplift’

On Tuesday, the federal government announced to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next fortnight in Pakistan.

As per a notification issued, the price of petrol were kept unchanged at Rs254.63 per litre for the next 15 days.

The price of high-speed diesel also remained unchanged at Rs258.64 per litre.

The announcement follows a statement from Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, who said that the prices would not be reduced for the next fortnight. Instead, he said that the benefits of declining global oil prices to consumers would be passed through uplift projects.