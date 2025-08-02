web analytics
Sunday, August 3, 2025
Pakistan govt invites public feedback on National Housing Policy 2025

By Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday invited citizens to share their opinions and feedback on the Draft National Housing Policy 2025, as part of a newly launched Digital Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) initiative.

The Ministry of Housing and Works has activated the consultation via the government’s dedicated digital platform, digitaldialogue.gov.pk, aiming to gather input from citizens and stakeholders across the country.

First introduced in March 2025, the draft policy outlines a people-centric, inclusive, and sustainable approach to housing. It prioritizes affordability, urban planning reforms, public-private partnerships, and climate-resilient development, addressing the needs of all segments of society.

With this digital initiative, the Ministry seeks to foster broad-based public participation to help shape a housing framework aligned with national aspirations.

To ensure transparency, accessibility, and effective stakeholder engagement, the Ministry has collaborated with the National Information Technology Board (NITB) to host the Public-Private Dialogue online.

Citizens, urban planning experts, developers, academia, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders are encouraged to review the draft and submit their feedback.

The digital consultation will remain open for 20 days, and participants can access the platform at digitaldialogue.gov.pk using the access code: b68692f0. Feedback can be submitted after registering on the site.

For additional information, the Policy & Planning Wing of the Ministry of Housing and Works can be contacted during official working hours at 051-9217156 or via email at [email protected].

