Fed govt announces hundreds of jobs, how to apply

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has announced hundreds of teaching jobs in school education departments.

The provincial government has given advertisements in newspapers inviting applications for the posts of Elementary School Teacher in BPS-14.

The last date for submission of applications is February 10, 2025

A total number of 257 vacancies are up for recruitment which includes 212 vacancies for Males and 45 jobs for Females.

The ad reads that “Applications are invited from Pakistani Nationals who possess requisite educational qualification, quota and age to fill the following posts on a permanent basis in Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantonments/ Garrisons)”

How to Apply

Eligible candidates shall apply online on https://induction.fgei.gov.pk/ (No Hard Copy will be entertained)

Candidates must upload valid/ required documents before SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION.

Based on scrutiny of applications, shortlisted candidates will be called for written test.

Written tests will be conducted at Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Quetta Cantonments. Intimation about the venue, date and time of written test shall be communicated through log-in account/ website.

Candidates must download roll number slip from their log-in account and bring it to the test centre.

Eligibility

2nd Class or Grade ‘C’ Bachelor’s Degree (04 years) Or Equivalent or Higher Academic qualification from Institutions recognized by HEC.

Qualification will be determined on the closing date of registration.

AGE LIMIT: 18-30 Years (Including 5 years General Age Relaxation).

Age will be determined on closing date of registration

AGE RELAXATION: The maximum age limit may be relaxed to the extent as mentioned below.

However, where a candidate is entitled to age relaxation under more than one category, he/ she shall be allowed age relaxation only in one

INTERVIEW/SELECTION PROCESS