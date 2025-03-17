Pakistan govt shares trade deficit details of last five years in National Assembly

Pakistan government on Monday shared details of the trade deficit of the last five years in the ongoing session of the National Assembly, ARY News reported,

As per details, the Ministry of Commerce revealed that Pakistan faced a trade deficit of $154 billion over the past five years during a question hour in the NA.

The details showed that Pakistan’s trade deficit in FY 2020 was $23.16 billion, $31.08 billion in FY 2021 and $48.35 billion in FY2022.

Furthermore, in FY 2023, Pakistan’s trade deficit was recorded at $27.47 billion and in FY 2024, the trade deficit remained at $24.11 billion.

The Ministry of Commerce’s reply further said that exports totaled $136 billion, while imports stood at $291 billion during the aforesaid period.

The surge in imports was attributed to economic growth, according to the ministry’s report.

In 2025, imports of solar panels, transformers, and power transmission equipment surged by 60%, reaching $319 million.

Additionally, there was a 20% rise in industrial machinery imports, a 40% increase in textile machinery imports, and a 58% increase in auto parts imports, as per the ministry’s documents.