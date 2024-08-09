Govt all set to distribute solar panels among minorities

ISLAMABAD: The federal government decided to distribute solar panels to minority communities, as Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif formed a four-member committee comprising federal ministers.

The committee, ministers of Finance, Energy, Information, and Religious Affairs, will assess the possibilities of distributing solar panels to minority communities.

PM Shehbaz also directed the committee to hold an urgent meeting and submit recommendations by Saturday.

The sources said that the government planned to distribute the solar panels on National Minorities Day observed annually on 11 August in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz to review the matters related to the free solar panel scheme.

CM Maryam Nawaz passed directives for simplifying the scheme and completing the necessary actions for its implementation at the earliest.

To check eligibility, applicants can send their bill reference number and CNIC number to 8800. The successful applicants will be notified via SMS after balloting.

In the first phase, over 100,000 households will be given solar panels through balloting.