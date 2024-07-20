Who can apply for Punjab solar panels scheme?

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the Solar Panel Financing Scheme, which will formally launched on August 14, ARY News reported.

The Punjab government has announced that it would launch the scheme to provide solar panels to the citizens consuming up to 500 units on easy instalments on August 14.

During the meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz ordered the simplification of the solar panel financing scheme and directed the completion of necessary actions for its launch. Secretary Energy Naeem Rauf provided a detailed briefing on the scheme.

A test run of the Chief Minister’s Solar Panel Financing Scheme has begun under a pilot project. The performance and readings of installed solar panel systems will be monitored at various locations. Online monitoring of solar systems via the Solar PV App is also underway.

The scheme will be launched on August 14, following a review of the test run’s success.

To check eligibility, citizens can send their bill reference number and CNIC number to 8800.

After the balloting process by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), successful applicants will be notified via SMS. The district administration and DISCOs will verify the credentials of the successful applicants.

READ: Punjab’s solar panel scheme: Check out if you qualify?

In the first phase, over 100,000 citizens will receive solar panels through balloting. However, those who engage in power theft, have multiple meters, damaged or tampered meters, or fail to pay bills will not be eligible.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that the increasing prices of flour and electricity have severely affected people’s economic conditions. She assured that the government will take necessary measures to provide relief to the public.

Nawaz Sharif criticized the current state of the country, saying that it has been led astray since 2018. He highlighted his past achievements, including controlling load shedding and electricity prices during his tenure. “We said goodbye to IMF [International Monetary Fund], but who brought them back? Everyone knows,” he added.