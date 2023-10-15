Caretaker govt to ensure elections in peaceful manner: Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Sunday said the incumbent government was committed to ensure the upcoming election in a ‘peaceful and amicable’ environment.

Speaking to a private news channel, the minister said that the caretaker government had been performing its duties and responsibilities in accordance with the constitution and law.

He said the political activities should be observed in a way that did not affect the day-to-day affairs of the general public. “If anyone is facing harassment, they can approach the Election Commission,” he said, adding the ECP was a constitutional body.

Murtaza Solangi said the caretaker government wanted good terms with all the political parties. “We want to create a pleasant environment for elections and we want elections that are acceptable to everyone,” he added.

The minister said the electoral history of Pakistan suggested that the polls were held in the country during extreme weather. The first election was held in December 1970, he added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had announced the date for elections in the last week of January, he said while ruling out any problem in holding the election vis-à-vis weather conditions.

“After the completion of delimitation, political parties will be given 54 days for the electoral campaign,” he responded to a query.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024.

“The final delimitation list will be published on November 30,” said ECP, adding that general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024 following the 54-day election schedule.

The electoral body was under immense pressure from the political parties regarding the announcement of the election date.

Murtaza Solangi said the caretaker government was taking effective measures to address economic issues. The administrative measures taken by the caretaker government had stabilized the rupee, he added.

Actions were being taken against smuggling, the minister noted.

To another query, he ruled out any official protocol to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

“Nawaz Sharif has not received any official protocol in London,” said the information minister, adding the matter related to return of Nawaz Sharif was not taken up by the caretaker cabinet at all.

“I do not believe in assumptions and speculations since things are very clear in front of us,” the minister remarked.

He said there was no restriction on mentioning any individual in the media since the caretaker government firmly believed in freedom of expression.