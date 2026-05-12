Pakistan govt to pay salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Adha 2026

The Pakistan government has decided to release salaries and pensions of federal employees in advance ahead of Eid-ul-Adha 2026, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to sources, the Ministry of Finance has prepared arrangements for the early disbursement of salaries and pensions for May 2026.

In view of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha 2026 holidays, payments to government employees and pensioners are expected to be made on 22 May, sources added.

Officials said the payments will be processed under the Federal Government Receipts and Payments Rules 2025. The Controller General of Accounts has reportedly been instructed to ensure timely disbursement of salaries and pensions.

The Ministry of Finance has also directed all relevant departments to ensure immediate implementation of the decision.

It is to be noted that the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has predicted that Eid ul Adha 2026 in Pakistan is likely to fall on Wednesday, May 27, based on astronomical calculations.

According to SUPARCO’s initial assessment, there is a strong possibility of sighting the Dhul Hijjah moon on Sunday, May 17.

The space agency stated that the moon for Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH will be born at 1:01am on May 17. By sunset, the moon’s age is expected to be approximately 18 hours and 30 minutes, which is generally considered sufficient for visibility to the naked eye.

SUPARCO further noted that in Pakistan’s coastal areas, the time difference between sunset and moonset on May 17 will be around 60 minutes, increasing the likelihood of crescent visibility.

For clear moon sighting, the moon’s age typically needs to be close to 20 hours, the agency added.