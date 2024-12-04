Sheikhupura: Man kills cousin, use thumb to withdraw cash from ATM

SHEIKHUPURA: A man was brutally murdered by his cousin in Pakistan in a horrifying act driven by financial greed, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Yaseen from Faisalabad, Pakistan, was targeted by his cousin and accomplices, who brutally severed his thumb with a knife in an attempt to steal his money.

DPO Sheikhupura stated that the suspects then used the severed thumb to repeatedly withdraw cash from ATMs in Pakistan, eventually managing to steal around Rs1 million.

Yaseen’s lifeless body was discovered later in a parked vehicle, leaving authorities in shocked by the brutality of the crime.

Thanks to the use of cutting-edge technology, the police successfully tracked down the culprits. During the investigation, the severed thumb was recovered, confirming that the suspects had planned to continue their withdrawals.

Yaseen was the only child of his parents, and the police in Sheikhupura area of Pakistan have confirmed that a formal case has been registered.

Earlier, five bodies were discovered in a house, including a husband, wife, and their three sons, causing widespread fear in the area of Bahawalpur.

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred in the Model Avenue area of Bahawalpur, where police are investigating whether it was a case of suicide or murder. A pistol found in the room will undergo forensic analysis to clarify the situation.

The youngest daughter of the family was found unharmed and unconscious, and has been transported to a hospital for medical care.

The brother of the deceased Kashif Baloch stated that he couldn’t believe his older brother would commit suicide, mentioning that they had spoken on the phone the night before, and Kashif had said he was taking their mother to the hospital in the morning.

Neighbors mentioned that the young girl was sleeping near the bed and had not heard any gunshots, as the security guard and surrounding residents did not report any noise.

Police confirmed the presence of blood near the bodies, and have transferred the bodies to the hospital for further investigation. The case is under investigation to determine the cause of death.