Five of a family found dead in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Five bodies have been discovered in a house, including a husband, wife, and their three sons, causing widespread fear in the area, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred in the Model Avenue area of Bahawalpur, where police are investigating whether it was a case of suicide or murder. A pistol found in the room will undergo forensic analysis to clarify the situation.

The youngest daughter of the family was found unharmed and unconscious, and has been transported to a hospital for medical care.

The brother of the deceased Kashif Baloch stated that he couldn’t believe his older brother would commit suicide, mentioning that they had spoken on the phone the night before, and Kashif had said he was taking their mother to the hospital in the morning.

Neighbors mentioned that the young girl was sleeping near the bed and had not heard any gunshots, as the security guard and surrounding residents did not report any noise.

Police confirmed the presence of blood near the bodies, and have transferred the bodies to the hospital for further investigation. The case is under investigation to determine the cause of death.

